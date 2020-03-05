$1.2 million cocaine bust

FLATONIA — Fayette County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith, and approved rider Giddings Police Officer A.J. Gonzales confiscated 12 kilos of cocaine in a routine traffic stop Feb. 26 near Flatonia.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the officers stopped a 2012 Nissan Cube on Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 669 for failing to maintain a single lane.

After contact was made with the driver, Estrella Elizabeth Renteria, 39, of Laredo, Smith observed nervous behavior and criminal indicators.

