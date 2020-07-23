Austin County Fair announces 2020 line-up

Whew!! Who would have ever predicted this year? So many aspects of our lives have been up in the air, yet we still have to move forward. And that is exactly what the Austin County Fair Association is doing! Everyone is working hard to try to provide the safest yet most fun Austin County Fair possible. So, with that in mind, we are so excited to let you know what our entertainment lineup will be!

The Concert Series kicks off Saturday, Oct. 4 with Giovani & the Hired Guns on stage at 7:30 p.m. Back in 2015, Giovannie Yanez wanted to form a band of brothers who could put on a high energy show and deliver a sound that the Texas Country scene had never seen before. And he has done just that. With catchy, upbeat songs like “Lover Boy,” the group out of Stephenville has made a name for themselves in the Texas music scene where they are known for playing thrilling shows that always keep you on your toes.

And that’s exactly where you want to be when Kody West takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Bringing his mix of Texas Country and Bluegrass for some good-for-the-soul grooves, West has gained a fast following with loyal fans.

