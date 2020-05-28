Bellville Market Days slated

BELLVILLE — Saturday, June 6 is the first Saturday and as we reopen Texas, that means a return of the Bellville Market Day and the Bellville Farmers & Artisan Market.

There will be food trucks, music, and vendor booths as well as the reopening of the boutiques and shops on the Historic Downtown Bellville Square.

In addition to downtown storefront shopping, visitors will experience a variety of displays ranging from antiques, collectibles, photography, artwork, woodworking, clothing and jewelry, to plants, patio furniture, metal yard art, food trucks, baked goods and more.

