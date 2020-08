BELLVILLE — Bellville Medical Center announced the opening of BMC’s Austin County Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. As part of this effort, BMC welcomes Dr. Shawn E. Johnson, Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Surgeon, who will serve Austin and surrounding counties fulltime beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

