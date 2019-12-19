Cmr. George P. Bush announces more than $5 million combined for infrastructure projects in Harvey affected areas

AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Monday, Dec. 16 the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $5,393,875 combined in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery grants for infrastructure projects in Hurricane Harvey affected communities. Local leaders prioritized these projects to ensure the most effective use of available funds for infrastructure improvements.

