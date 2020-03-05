Columbus Garden Club honors Sandy Barrett as Garden Angel

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Garden Club recently honored Sandy Barrett as Garden Angel and presented her with a pin.

Barrett truly exemplifies a person who quietly works behind the scenes and never expects recognition. She is very knowledgeable about gardening and lovingly shares her expertise with others. She works on many of the club’s pocket gardens and garden projects throughout the community. Her most visible Columbus Garden Club project is caring for the Blue Star Memorial garden. She chairs this committee and lovingly cares for the flowers, plants and surrounding area keeping it a beautiful tribute.

She also chairs the Golden Years committee that focuses on members that are hospitalized, homebound or in nursing homes.

