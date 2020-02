COLUMBUS — According to a report from the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 a.m. last Saturday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Interstate 10 at the corner of Farmto-Market Road 102 and the south service road in reference to a death investigation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/