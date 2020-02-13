Dylan Ferguson graduates in the 78th Session of Corpus Christi Police Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI — Dylan Chadwick Ferguson, 24, of Portland, graduated last Friday in the 78th Session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi and officially begins his carrear as an officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

