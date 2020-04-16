Easter services held in parking lot

Pastors and lay leaders in small town and rural areas are facing the challenge of continuing to care for the spiritual and emotional needs of persons within their communities and churches during the crisis of the corona pandemic impacting the whole world.

And that has involved finding alternative ways of reaching people using technology, holding parking lot worship, as well as traditional methods like telephone assurance.

Pastors and lay leaders are contacting parishioners by phone to make sure they have access to food and medications or if there are other needs requiring assistance and providing an opportunity for listening and prayer.

