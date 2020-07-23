Equipment rolls in for Columbus microbrewery

COLUMBUS — The historic Harbert’s Garage building in Columbus began to look much more like a brewery this week, as large brewing equipment was delivered to the site Monday.

“What we are getting today are the hop side of brewing,” said Raven Kocurek, co-founder and manager of Hound Song Brewing Company.

Kocurek said the large tank-style vessels—which attracted a great deal of attention from passing motorists Monday as they were being unloaded in front of the brewery—were made by Rocky Mountain Vessels in Montrose, Calif.

