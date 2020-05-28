Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has busy week

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office has had a busy week, beginning with May 17.

According to Sheriff Keith Korenek on the morning of May 17 while performing rounds in the jail at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange Jailer Cassandra Thompson located an inmate who had attempted suicide by hanging themselves in their shower.

The subject was found to be unresponsive and jailers Thompson, Duderstadt, and Stark were able to get the subject down and begin life saving procedures and call for EMS to respond.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/