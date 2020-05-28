FC Narcotics K-9 Unit seizes 20 pounds of heroin

FLATONIA — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, on May 19 stopped a Ford F-350 on Interstate 10 at the 660 mile-marker near Flatonia at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was involved in transporting illegal narcotics.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Thumann and Deputy Jeramy Ellison discovered approximately 20.5 pounds of heroin concealed inside two batteries.

