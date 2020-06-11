F.C. Narcotics K-9 Unit seizes 3.5 kilos of cocaine

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 partner Kolt, on June 3 stopped a Lincoln SUV on Interstate 10 at the 660 mile-marker at approximately 1:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, Thumann observed several indicators of drug smuggling.

After further investigation, Thumann located approximately 3.5 kilos of cocaine and U.S. Currency from drug proceeds.

The cocaine has a street value of approximately $350,000.

Gabriela Angelica Machado, 24, of Laredo was arrested for felony cocaine possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange.