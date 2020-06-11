GLO helps prepare for 2020 hurricane season

AUSTIN — Land Commissioner George P. Bush held a webinar June 1 for local elected officials in Texas with information to help constituents be prepared for the 2020 Hurricane Season. Commissioner Bush informed local leaders of the work the General Land Office (GLO) is doing to help communities prepare for future storms, recover from previous disaster events and mitigate against future damage.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/