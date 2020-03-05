Local students earn the trip of a lifetime

High school sophomores, juniors and seniors recently competed for a chance to win an allexpense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. from June 17 — 26.

The 2020 winners were selected based on their community involvement, academic achievements, and details shared in five persuasive essays. They were also interviewed by a panel of judges to convincingly explain why they should represent Fayette Electric Cooperative on the tour. on Selected to represent Fayette Electric Cooperative in Washington were Tyson Roscher, son of Glen and Margaret Roscher, and Taylor Nelius, daughter of Travis and Ashley Nelius.

The two students will join 158 other Texas youth in Austin before heading to Washington. The Texas contingency will be part of more than 1,800 young adults from across the nation participating in the annual Youth Tour.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/