Columbus — On the afternoon of Jan. 15, Steven Allen Moyer, 32, of Glidden was charged with murder, 1st degree felony, and aggravated assault, second degree felony, in connection with the stabbing and subsequent homicide of Richard Posinski, 53, also of Glidden.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/