The Sealy Chamber of Commerce presented the 2019 Pinnacle Award to Gulf States Toyota at its annual banquet held Feb. 21 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Sealy. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Laird Doran, Danny Snyder and Leslie Hollingsworth.

