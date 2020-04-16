Scammers start new fraud schemes
Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes. In fact, The Federal Trade Commission has already received complaints about stimulus checks scams.
As you may know, the government is preparing to distribute stimulus checks to help provide relief to households due to the COVID 19 crises.
