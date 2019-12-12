Senator Kolkhorst holds Senate Hearing on vaping

AUSTIN - Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (RBrenham), Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services held a hearing at the state capitol on Dec. 3 to address the many questions and concerns about the rise in electric “e-cigarette” use and recreational “vaping,” especially among minors. The committee was tasked with studying the issue by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/