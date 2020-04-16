Testing site for COVID-19 open in Fayette Co.

LA GRANGE — A centralized coronavirus testing site has recently opened at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange.

The testing site is open in the afternoons, Monday through Friday. The times are scheduled through the treating physician and the doctor visit can be either be in-person, or virtual.

The site is not opened to anyone who wants a test, individuals must have a prescription from a physician or a referral from the Texas Department of State Health Services to get the test.

