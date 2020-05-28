Tri-County ER Ribbon-Cutting ...

Tri-County ER, a remote emergency department of Bellville Medical Center (BMC), located in Sealy at 1036 N. Circle Dr, Suite 102 , held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 20 after opening its doors on May 11. Participating in the event were, front row, from left, Albert Sykes, Austin County Judge Tim Lapham, Sealy Mayor Janice Whitehead and Sealy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Peggy Spradley; middle row, BMC ER physician and Austin County native Dane Pawlowski, Bellville Medical Center CEO Juanita Romans, Sealy Chamber Blue Blazer Daryl Oskonski, Austin County EMS Chief Walter Morrow and Austin County EMS Assistant Chief Gary Scarborough; and, back row, Marketing member Cassidy Parks, Tri-County ER Project Team members Marketing Manager Nancy Dornon, ER Nursing Manager Marie Schobel, Imaging Manager Andrew Odinga and Laboratory Manager Robyn Schumann. Not pictured was Facilities and Project Manager Ric Flores.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/