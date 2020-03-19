West says coronavirus helps illustrate immediate need for paid sick leave laws

DALLAS — Senator Royce West on March 11 said the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has highlighted the desperate need for federally-mandated paid sick leave in the United States. The impact of the coronavirus highlights a need to provide a safety net for everyday working people that are living paycheck to paycheck; without creating a financial hardship for small businesses.

