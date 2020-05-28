WHIP+ offers disaster relief

Producers in Texas counties who suffered drought losses in 2018 and 2019, may be eligible for Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) payments. In response to several destructive hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters that occurred in 2017, Congress approved a $2.36 billion support package which was used, in part to create the WHIP+ program. An appropriations bill passed in 2019, extended the WHIP+ program to crop production losses due to drought. These payments are a potential way for eligible producers to find some financial relief in the midst of dealing with COVID-19.

Losses due to drought are restricted to counties rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a D3 (Extreme Drought) or higher level of drought intensity during the applicable calendar years. Drought severity rankings range from D0 (Abnormally Dry) to D4 (Exceptional Drought). Dr. Bart Fischer and his colleagues at the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M estimate producers in as many as 97 Texas counties in 2018, 45 in 2019, and 60 in both 2018 and 2019 could be eligible for assistance (see map). The AFPC report can be read at https://afpc.tamu.edu/research/publications/files/695/BP-20-01-web.pdf.

