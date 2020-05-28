ANNIE MAE (TSHIEDEL) JANISH

Services for Annie Mae (Tschiedel) Janish, 102, of Fayetteville were held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville.

Burial followed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Janish passed away May 24.

She was born in Fayette County on Feb. 26, 1918, the daughter of George and Lena (Cook) Tschiedel.

She married her first husband, Jerry Rek, and after he passed away, she married Albert Janish on Oct. 13, 1969, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville.

Janish was a member of KJZT Lodge 10. She was an avid member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, as well as a member of the Altar Society and the Devotional Rosary Group. She enjoyed sewing, arranging flowers for the church altar, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; two sisters, Ivy Kubena and husband Edwin, and Georgie Foerster and husband Gustav Foerster Jr.; brother, Raymond Tschiedel; nephew, Edwin Kubena; and niece, Terri (Foerster) Rodgers.

She is survived by three nephews, Rodney Foerster and wife Cindy of Brenham, Glenn Kubena and wife Mary, Gary Foerster and wife Eileen, all of Houston; special friend, Janice Kasmiersky; and numerous grandnieces and nephews and greatgrand nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their gratitude to her faithful caregivers, TruCare Living Center of Columbus, Amedisys Hospice, and HolisticCare.

In an abundance of caution due to the recent COVID-19 operating procedures, we will be following the recommendations of the Governor and County Judge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Altar Society, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 57, Fayetteville, TX 78940, or Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 65, Fayetteville, TX 78940.

Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange, director.