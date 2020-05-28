Visitation for Charles “Charlie” Frank Zettel, 84, of Industry will be held on today, Thursday, May 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Koenig-Belvill Zaskoda Chapel at 2280 Main St. in Industry. A rosary will be recited concluding the visitation at the Koenig-Belvill Zaskoda Chapel at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Industry.

Zettel passed away peacefully on May 23.

In an abundance of caution due to the recent COVID-19 operating procedures, we will be following the recommendations of the Governor and County Judge.

Zettel was united in marriage with Darlene Kulhanek on Aug. 17, 1984, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Frelsburg.

He worked for various auction barns in the Sealy, Brenham and Industry area for 29 years. He was also employed by Austin County - Precinct 2, where he would haul gravel, and work on bridges for the county.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Annie and Albina Zettel and Edna Krenek; four brothers, Lawrence, Elgin, James and Henry Zettel; and two brothers-in-law, Quintes Stark Sr. and Jerry Krenek; mother- and father-in-law, Raymond and Annie Kulhanek; and niece, Tammy.

Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange, director.