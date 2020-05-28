Services for Henry Hubbard Sr., 74, of Fayetteville were held May 26 at Cedar Lebanon Church of God in Christ in Fayetteville with Pastor Gerald Hill officiating.

Burial followed at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Hubbard passed away May 13 at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin.

He was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Bartlett, the son of Willie and Jennie Lee (White) Hubbard.

Hubbard was united in marriage with Dorothy Holmes on Jan. 3, 1968.

He was a deacon at Cedar of Lebanon Church of God in Christ in Fayetteville.

Hubbard served in the U. S. Navy as a Senior COI E-8 in Vietnam/Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of Fayetteville; two sons, Henry Hubbard Jr. and wife Charlotte of Killeen, and Willie Hubbard and wife Keyendra of Abilene; and six grandchildren.

Tommy E. Taylor Funeral Home Inc., La Grange, director.