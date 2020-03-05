Hints when searching for your ancestors

Searching for family and friend’s history can be quite addictive as well as costly. The resources can be found at your local library but often you want to settle in at home to do your research. The computer programs such as Ancestry.com, paper, ink and additional resources, as well as visiting libraries and museums, are well worth it. The list of information below helped me with my research of my ancestors as well as other historical subject matters. Some of the hints are Texas specific but all of them helped. Hope they help you as well.

1. Seventy-two (72) years must pass before a census can be released. The first census taken in Texas was in 1850. The 1900 census showed the year of immigration, if available. However, neither the ship’s name nor the port of entry were shown. The last census to be released was the 1940 census. We hope the 1950 census will be released soon. Keep in mind that census records vary in information. This means no two census show the same information. It is also common to find names of your ancestors and friends to not match exactly with what you know them as.

2. Texas did not require birth or death certificates until 1903. Not everyone could or did follow these rules. This means finding an early birth or death certificate is sometimes rare. Other important information can be found on birth and death certificates such as parents’ names and places of birth.

