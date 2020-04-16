Our readers write ...

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 5254 usually honors nurses in a La Grange clinic or a school on Nurses Day in May with cookies or fruit to show that we appreciate them.

Of course, since the current pandemic of the coronavirus, that will not happen.

However, instead, the VFW Auxiliary will honor all the nurses in Fayette County with this open letter of appreciation to RN’s, LVN’s, CNA’s, and all caregivers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/