State-private partnership to speed up production of masks

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on April 8 announced a partnership between the Texas Military Department and Prestige Ameritech to increase production of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Prestige Ameritech, with a 220,000-square-foot plant in North Richland Hills near Fort Worth, is the United States’ largest domestic surgical mask manufacturer. The company’s 24-hour operation will be staffed in part by members of the Texas National Guard 36th Infantry Division, enabling the production of an estimated 2 million surgical face masks per week.

Joining Abbott in making the announcement were Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas.

