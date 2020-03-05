Sealy Chamber Awards

The Sealy Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business of the Year was awarded to ACME Brick Company. Accepting the award were, from left, Mike Shrabb, Denise Alspaugh, Bea Waltrip, Mike Mannery and Tawana Rychlik.

The Sealy Chamber of Commerce 2019 Dazzling Star Award recipient was 1st Texas Home Health. On hand for the presentation were, Liz Kainer, left, and Anne Frye.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/