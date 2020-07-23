Democratic/Republican Primary election runoff results

Following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after multiple lawsuits relating to vote by mail brought by Democrats amid fears large election day turnout could cause Coronavirus cases to spike, the Democratic and Republican Primary election runoffs were conducted last Tuesday across Texas and the tri-county area.

Locally, only Colorado County had contested elections for county positions on either ballot, with the Precinct 3 County Commissioner race drawing interest on the Republican side.

On the Democratic side, however, a hotly contested race for U.S. Senate, a race for Texas Railroad Commission, and a runoff for U.S. Congress drew voters to the polls in Austin, Fayette, and Colorado counties.

For the first time in more than a generation statewide, Democrats saw the greatest number of runoff elections and highest turnout across the state, with 955,735 voters turning out statewide, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/