Funeral services for Patrick James Janda, 68, of La Grange was held July 21 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Hostyn.

Burial followed at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

Janda passed away on July 16.

He was born in La Grange, on Oct. 22, 1951, the son of Alois Richard and Edith Bernadette (Janacek) Janda.

Janda graduated in 1969 from Bishop Forest High School in Schulenburg. He later served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

He was united in marriage with Patsy Hrachovy on July 10, 1976, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Weimar. The couple was blessed with two sons, James and Kevin.

Janda worked for Invader Boats and was an electrician at Janda Electric and Kappler Electric. He later worked for Mico Machine Company for 22 years conducting maintenance and inventory.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree; KJT #3 former president of the Hostyn Society; a director of the Colorado Valley Independent Cattlemen’s Association; and a member of the Schulenburg Young Farmers. He was a faithful member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, where he was an acolyte and a Eucharistic minister.

PJanda loved farming and tractor pulling. He had a heart of gold and he loved to volunteer his time to help his community. He was a family man, and spending quality time with his sons and grandchildren brought him so much joy and happiness.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bernadette Janda and Margaret Janda; and brother, Edward Janda.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Patsy (Hrachovy) Janda; two sons, James Janda and wife Sara of La Grange, and Kevin Janda and wife Sarah of Katy; two brothers, Joe Janda and wife Mildred of El Campo; Al Janda and wife Barbara of Missouri City; four grandchildren, Zoe, Charlotte, Caden and JC; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 936 FM 2436 La Grange, TX 78945; and to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.

Koenig – Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange, directors.