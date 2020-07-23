Vets rebound against Sealy

The Vets came out with a 13- 10 victory over Sealy on Sunday, July 19. The Vets honored former Vets manager and player Johnny Prihoda. Sons, Josh and Luke Prihoda threw out the first pitch alongside Joan Prihoda. Unable to attend was son Bradley, who was attending his daughter’s softball game.

Timely hitting and pitching led to the victory. Leading hitters were Jarrod Hinze, (double, 2 singles, RBI and a walk); Kaden Fikac (2 singles and 3 RBIs); Jeff Osborn (single and 3 RBIs); Brody Gall, (single, 2 doubles and 2 RBIs); Sam Brown, (single, double and 2 RBIs); Ty Boedeker, (2 doubles and 2 walks); Dayton Milner, (single, double and walk); and Cody Barrett, (single, double and a walk).

Tanner Sembera took the mound to start the game throwing three innings, striking out four, allowing no runs, no walks and only one hit. Sam Brown did yeomen “hard” work for the next five innings to hold the Sealy hitters in check.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Columbus%20Banner%20PressID355/